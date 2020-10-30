16 arrested in Fayette County drug bust

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Fayette County District Attorney’s Office has announced the arrest of 16 individuals involve din a drug bust investigation that spanned several months.

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation that seized more than $10,000 in cash, multiple vehicle and firearms used to “curtail narcotics distribution” in the county. Methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana were also taken from the suspects.

Here is a list of those arrested:

Robert Paul Mathews, 21, of Fayette

Alison Morgan Smith, 26, of Berry

Angela Regina Richardson, 24, of Fayette

Samuel Ray Richardson, 68, of Fayette

Paul Matthew Pichon, 22, of Fayette

Zachary Ryan Robertson, 27, of Fayette

Donald Benny Ray Sudduth Jr., 40, of Fayette

Deanna M. Sudduth, 46

Margaret Ann Mathews, 60, of Fayette

Lonnie D. Farley, 47, of Fayette

Travis O’Neal Billups, 35, of Fayette

Mikal Jamal Billups, 24, of Fayette

Amanda Lynn Files, 37, of Berry

Kevin Brashier, 36, of Berry

Nathan Benefield, 27, of Fayette

Chase Walker, 31, of Fayette

No other information has been released at this time.

