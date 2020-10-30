16 arrested in Fayette County drug bust

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Fayette County District Attorney’s Office has announced the arrest of 16 individuals involve din a drug bust investigation that spanned several months.
Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation that seized more than $10,000 in cash, multiple vehicle and firearms used to “curtail narcotics distribution” in the county. Methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana were also taken from the suspects.
Here is a list of those arrested:
- Robert Paul Mathews, 21, of Fayette
- Alison Morgan Smith, 26, of Berry
- Angela Regina Richardson, 24, of Fayette
- Samuel Ray Richardson, 68, of Fayette
- Paul Matthew Pichon, 22, of Fayette
- Zachary Ryan Robertson, 27, of Fayette
- Donald Benny Ray Sudduth Jr., 40, of Fayette
- Deanna M. Sudduth, 46
- Margaret Ann Mathews, 60, of Fayette
- Lonnie D. Farley, 47, of Fayette
- Travis O’Neal Billups, 35, of Fayette
- Mikal Jamal Billups, 24, of Fayette
- Amanda Lynn Files, 37, of Berry
- Kevin Brashier, 36, of Berry
- Nathan Benefield, 27, of Fayette
- Chase Walker, 31, of Fayette
No other information has been released at this time.
