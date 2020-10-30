16 arrested in Fayette County drug bust

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Fayette County District Attorney’s Office has announced the arrest of 16 individuals involve din a drug bust investigation that spanned several months.

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation that seized more than $10,000 in cash, multiple vehicle and firearms used to “curtail narcotics distribution” in the county. Methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana were also taken from the suspects.

Here is a list of those arrested:

  • Robert Paul Mathews, 21, of Fayette
  • Alison Morgan Smith, 26, of Berry
  • Angela Regina Richardson, 24, of Fayette
  • Samuel Ray Richardson, 68, of Fayette
  • Paul Matthew Pichon, 22, of Fayette
  • Zachary Ryan Robertson, 27, of Fayette
  • Donald Benny Ray Sudduth Jr., 40, of Fayette
  • Deanna M. Sudduth, 46
  • Margaret Ann Mathews, 60, of Fayette
  • Lonnie D. Farley, 47, of Fayette
  • Travis O’Neal Billups, 35, of Fayette
  • Mikal Jamal Billups, 24, of Fayette
  • Amanda Lynn Files, 37, of Berry
  • Kevin Brashier, 36, of Berry
  • Nathan Benefield, 27, of Fayette
  • Chase Walker, 31, of Fayette

No other information has been released at this time.

