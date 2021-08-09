15-year-old killed after ‘multiple weapons’ were fired in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy dead Sunday night.

According to BPD, officers were called to the 700 block of 3rd Avenue West around 11:15 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Once on the scene, authorities were informed the 15-year-old victim had been taken to Princeton Hospital in a car.

The victim was later pronounced dead by the hospital staff and later identified as Lebriel Davis.

A preliminary investigation suggests several individuals were firing multiple weapons in the area when Davis was shot. No suspects are in custody at this time.

No other information has been released.