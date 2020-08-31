15-year-old killed, 4 others injured in multi-vehicle crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed a 15-year-old and injured four others.

According to ALEA, two vehicles crashed on US 82 near the 60 mile marker just after 4:15 p.m.

A 15-year-old in one the vehicles, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from their seat. They were transported to DCH Regional Medical Center where they died a short time later, according to ALEA.

Authorities say the car the teen was in was hit by a truck driven by 62-year-old Barry Eugene Caddis. Caddis, a passenger in the truck and the driver of the first car, 18-year-old Austin Blake Bryant, were all taken DCH as well and are being treated for their injuries.

No other information has been released at this time as the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

