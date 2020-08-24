15-year-old killed, 4 others injured after their car was shot into in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 15-year-old was killed and four others were injured after their vehicle was shot into early Saturday morning in Hueytown.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, suspects opened fire on a Crown Victoria that was occupied by the five individuals.

Pharell Devion Jackson, 15, was killed after being struck by the gunfire. Four others, two 19-year-old females, a 22-year-old male and another male who has yet to be identified were injured in the shooting. One of the injured females only sustained minor injuries.

According to JCSO, the victims had been at the Crowne Club in Ensley before the shooting. Authorities say there may have been a verbal altercation at the club but it is unknown if the incidents are related.

No suspects are in custody at this time. If you have any information on the shooting, contact JCSO at 205-325-5900.

