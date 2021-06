BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating an accidental shooting that hospitalized a 15-year-old boy in Ensley earlier this morning.

The Birmingham Police Department are investigating an accidental shooting that involves a 15-year-old boy on the 1500 block of 52nd Street in Ensley. The young man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been made available at this time.

