15-year-old girl who drowned at Oak Mountain State Park identified as BCS student

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools has released a statement identifying the 15-year-old girl who drowned at Oak Mountain State Park Monday as a BCS student.
According to the statement, Daniyah Dawson was a rising 10th-grader at George W. Carver High School.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. At this time, we are respecting the privacy of her family and friends,” G.W. Carver High Principal Evelyn Nettles Hines said.
