CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager last seen Wednesday.

Mykala Rachelle Barnum, 15, was last seen leaving Miss Annies Drive in Jacksonville and has not returned. She is described as being 5′ 6″, weighs 130 pounds and was last seen wearing navy blue pajama pants and a navy blue hoodie sweatshirt. It is unknown where she was traveling to.

Anyone with information on Barnum’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (256) 435-6448.