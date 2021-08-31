15-year-old charged with making terroristic threats against Spain Park, Hoover high school sporting events

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department charged a 15-year-old with making terroristic threats against both Spain Park and Hoover high schools earlier this month.

According to HPD, the juvenile made the threats on social media regarding future sporting events involving the schools. The teenager was charged with two counts of making terroristic threats and was taken into custody.

The case will be heard in juvenile court, according to HPD. Due to the suspect’s age, their identity is being withheld.

No other information has been released at this time.