15 people displaced after Woodside Condominium fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire crews are working to extinguish a fire at Woodside Condominiums Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:40 p.m., crews responded to the apartments where three units were totally engulfed at the complex just off Center Point Parkway in Center Point.

Due to the fire, 15 people have been displaced, according to authorities on the scene. However, there was no report of any injuries.

At this time, Red Cross is on the way to help with the victims.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

