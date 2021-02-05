15 illegal gambling machines seized in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the Sylacauga Police Department seized 15 illegal gambling machines across the city Friday.

Authorities executed the search detail after they sent out letters to businesses giving them 48 hours to remove the machines from their locations.

No arrests were made as law enforcement agencies say this served as a warning to businesses to “desist with illegal gambling.”

If you have any information pertaining to illegal gambling machines in the area, contact SPD at 256-401-2464.