15 arrested in reverse prostitution sting in undercover operation

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — Several people were arrested in what the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force is calling its first phase of “Operation Intercept.”

On Feb. 4, SCDETF, in partnership with Hoover Police Department, initiated the first phase of Operation Intercept, capturing 15 suspects.

The operation is intended to be a continuation from previous operations that took place 19 months ago on Oct. 10, 2019, preceded by May 24, 2019, Feb. 7, 2019, Oct. 18, 2018, and Sept. 20th, 2018, during which a total of 57 offenders were arrested in connection with prostitution and human trafficking.

The Feb. 4 operation was carried out in North Shelby County in the Riverchase area.

“The purpose of these operations is to aggressively pursue patrons of the sex-trafficking industry, which is directly connected to human trafficking,” said Major Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. “Furthermore, law enforcement wishes to demonstrate a zero-tolerance for criminal solicitation and attack the demand for these type enterprises.”

Here’s a list of the 15 people arrested during the operation.