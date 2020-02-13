Chuck Bradley, 14-year veteran of Pelham Police Department, dies at 44

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pelham Police Department announced the passing of one of their officers Thursday afternoon.

Ofc. Chuck Bradley, 44, a 14-year veteran of the department, died on Wednesday. The department did not disclose the cause of death as an autopsy is still underway.

“We are heartbroken,” Pelham PD Chief Pat Cheatwood. “Officer Bradley was a part of our family, and he will be greatly missed.”

Funeral arrangements have yet to be finalized at this time. No other information has been released at this time.

The PPD is asking for prayers for Officer Bradley’s family and members of the department at this time.

LATEST POSTS