14-year-old suffers non-life-threatening injuries in likely self-inflicted shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred in the 800 block of 44th Place South Thursday night.

According to BPD Sgt. Rod Mauldin, the teenager was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The shooting appears to be self-inflicted.

The Investigation is still ongoing. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

