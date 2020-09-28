14-year-old struck by lightning in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old was struck by lightning Monday afternoon in Morgan County.
According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was struck in the 1500 block of Neel Road. The boy’s condition is unknown at this time.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
