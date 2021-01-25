14-year-old shot twice in the face, once in the leg in Talladega drive-by shooting

TALLADEGA, Ala. WIAT) — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the face twice and once in the leg during a drive-by shooting in Talladega Monday afternoon.

According to Talladega Police Chief Jason Busby, the teen was in the front yard with his family around 3:10 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and began firing shots.

The victim was taken to a local hospital via a private vehicle and then an ambulance which his family flagged down during the drive. The teen was then airlifted to Children’s Hospital.

The 14-year-old is said to be alert and speaking at this time. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

No suspects are in custody. Authorities say the resident of the home did return fire at the suspected vehicle.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.