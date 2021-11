CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old boy was shot Sunday afternoon in the 1900 block of Center Point Parkway.

Sergeant Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the child was transported to Children’s Hospital and that his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

No further information is available at this time.

