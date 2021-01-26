14-year-old identified as victim killed in Fultondale storm

Significant damage from Birmingham as search and rescue crews continue to dig through debris. (Brad Arnold | Live Storms Media)

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed in Monday night’s severe weather in Fultondale.

14-year-old Elliot Hernandez was found deceased around 10:30 p.m. Monday. He was discovered by first responders in the basement of his family’s residence in the 4000 block of Oak Street.

Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates says there were reports that multiple family members of Hernandez were rescued from the collapsed residence as well.

As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, this is the only confirmed death caused by the storm.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.