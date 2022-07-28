BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday night.

According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, South Precinct officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Street Southwest around 8:25 p.m. after they were notified via ShotSpotter that shots had been fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a vehicle had collided with a tree about two blocks away at Center Street and 4th Avenue Southwest. There, they found an unresponsive 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound inside the car. Fitzgerald confirmed that the victim was the only person in the car.

The boy was transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

BPD currently has no suspects in custody and asks anyone with information on this shooting to call them at 205-254-1764.

