14-year-old boy missing in Bayou La Batre

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old boy.

According to a press release sent out by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jacob Matthew Harmon left his home on Dec. 3 and did not return. He was last seen in the area of Satsuma Street in Bayou La Batre.

Harmon is 5’7″, 210 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Missing juvenile – Jacob Matthew Harmon pic.twitter.com/bOHdTmsiKX — Mobile Sheriff (@team_sheriff) December 17, 2019

Anyone with information on Harmon’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.

LATEST POSTS