14-year-old boy missing in Bayou La Batre

Local News

by: Carey Cox

Posted: / Updated:

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old boy.

According to a press release sent out by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jacob Matthew Harmon left his home on Dec. 3 and did not return. He was last seen in the area of Satsuma Street in Bayou La Batre.

Harmon is 5’7″, 210 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Harmon’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More CBS 42 Community Events