14 arrested in multi law enforcement agency undercover operation, 3 charged for soliciting sex with minors

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force and the Tuscaloosa Police Department executed an undercover operation to curb the purchase of illegal sex in the area, leading to the arrest of 14 people.
Of the 14, three of the subjects are charged for soliciting sex with minors. Isabel Ricardo Velasquez, 35, Billy H. Jones, 43, and Keuntai M. Herrod, 31, have also been charged with traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act. Herrod was also charged with transmitting obscene material to a minor.
The other 11 subject have been charged with soliciting prostitution:
- Henry Mickless, 33
- Jimmy Pendley, 33
- Jonathan Kizziah, 30
- Cedric Holifield, 47
- Claude Moton, 51, also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana
- Anthony L. Jones, 26
- Roger Watts, 30
- Gabriel Jefferson, 37
- James Butler, 44
- Tyler Gill, 31
- Zachary Duncan, 23
Velasquez and Jones are being held on $65,000 bonds. Herrod is being held on an $85,000 bond.
