JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old dead.

According to JCSO, officers arrived to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 12-year-old suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Deputies attempted life-saving measures, and the child was transported to Children’s Hospital, but medical personnel were unable to revive him.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.