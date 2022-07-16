ODENVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Odenville Police Department, a 12-year-old girl was accidentally shot Friday afternoon.

The Odenville Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a residence on Love Joy Terrance road off Highway 411. Someone called 911 to report on a 911 call that a 12-year-old female had been accidentally shot in the stomach.

Once first responders arrived at the scene, the juvenile victim was treated by medics and flown to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. She is currently in stable condition.

The St. Clair County Sherriff’s Office Investigations Division is investigating the incident alongside OPD.