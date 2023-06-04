BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 12-year-old was found in critical condition at a Birmingham home’s pool Sunday.

According to Brimingham Fire and Rescue Service Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks, the child was found in a pool on Charles Court. He said he believes someone pulled the child out of the pool before BFRS personnel arrived on the scene.

BFRS personnel have transported the child to Children’s of Alabama. No other details were available at the time of publication.

