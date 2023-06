BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 12-year-old girl died four days after being found unresponsive in a pool in Birmingham.

Truth Archie, 12, was pronounced dead at 10:45 a.m. Thursday at Children’s of Alabama. Archie’s death came four days after she was found underwater and unresponsive in a small, above ground pool at a home in the 900 block of Charles Court.

No other details surrounding the drowning have been publicly confirmed. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the case.