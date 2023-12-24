BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 12-year-old boy is dead after sustaining a gunshot wound Sunday evening in west Birmingham.

According to Birmingham Police Department public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers were dispatched around 4:50 p.m. on a juvenile shot call in the 1300 block of Pike Road. Officers at the scene were directed to an alley and found the 12-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service personnel transported the boy to Children’s of Alabama. He was pronounced dead at Children’s of Alabama.

Fitzgerald said the preliminary investigation has revealed the boy may have been playing with a gun when it went off, leading to a bullet hitting him. Police have no evidence the boy was shot by anyone else. Fitzgerald said police believe the boy was visiting a family friend when the shooting occurred.

Though Fitzgerald said the shooting appears accidental, he noted detectives from the BPD’s homicide unit will conduct an investigation and turn over case information to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.