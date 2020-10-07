12 parks, rec centers originally planned to close to get modified schedules instead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Council President William Parker and Pro Tem Wardine Alexander have announced the decision to keep 12 parks and recreation centers in the city open and instead change their operating schedules.

The parks and rec centers were originally set to be closed but the decision was changed in Wednesday’s Park Board meeting.

“I’m happy to announce that we will be keeping these sites open to the public as we continue to work our way through this public health crisis,” Parker said.

The areas will now be open for at least three days a week.

To find the new schedule for parks and rec centers in the Birmingham area, click here.

