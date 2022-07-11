BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A dozen units at a Birmingham apartment complex were left uninhabitable after a fire broke out late Monday morning.

According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo, crews were sent to the Gregory Arms Apartments at the intersection of 10th Avenue and 12th Street North just after 11:20 a.m. Once on the scene, firefighters discovered one unit that was heavily involved in flames. The fire then spread to an adjacent unit.

The fire was later extinguished but not before smoke and water damage impacted the entire complex. Residents of 12 units have been displaced and the Red Cross has been notified to try and help. No injuries were reported despite 10 of the 12 units being occupied at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. An investigation is still ongoing.