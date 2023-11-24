BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A young girl from Shelby County received support from across the state as she underwent brain tumor surgery last spring, including from an Alabama alumni and NFL football star.

11-year-old Krystalyn Boman has gone through several medical journeys since the age of eight, which culminated last spring when doctors decided to remove a baseball-sized tumor from her brain.

The young Alabama Crimson Tide fan was nervous about the major surgery, scheduled for June 16, 2022. Before the surgery, Krystalyn said that she was surprised with a care package from head coach Nick Saban himself.

The bundle contained lots of Alabama merch and a book full of highlight photos from the Crimson Tide team, including her favorite quarterback Bryce Young. The surprises didn’t stop there for Krystalyn — as she got the chance to meet her superstar during a private tour of Bryant-Denny stadium.

While Krystalyn got the chance to see Young play on the turf at Tuscaloosa, she hasn’t been able to see him play pro with the Carolina Panthers — until a special reveal during her interview with the CBS 42 morning show.

“We are actually going [to see Young play] this weekend,” Krystalyn’s mom, Krystal, revealed Friday.

“Are you serious!? For real?!” Krystalyn exclaimed.

“Yes, for real!” Krystal said.

Krystalyn and her mom will get to see the Panthers take on the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday. She says she’s thankful to have received so much love and support online during her recovery journey.

“It feels so good to know that people have poured so much [positivity] into me and I appreciate people who’ve done that,” Krystalyn said.