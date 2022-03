ODENVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — An 11-year-old boy died after being crushed by metal gates in a cattle trailer at the St. Clair Horse Arena in Odenville Monday night.

St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell confirmed that Tanner Carleton, 11, of Pell City, was killed after the gates from inside the trailer shifted over and fell on top of him. The accident happened at approximately 6 p.m. Monday.

Carleton was a student at Williams Intermediate School in Pell City.