11 displaced after apartment fire in Cottondale

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Eleven people are homeless after a massive fire destroyed apartment units Tuesday night at the Cottondale Efficiency Apartments on University Boulevard.

Resident Oscar Maddox and his wife have lived at the apartment complex for five years. He is praying for his neighbors who lost everything in the raging fire.

“I am very thankful and I give all praise to the Lord that nobody died,” Maddox said. “It would have been a more hurtful thing to hear that somebody had died. But I am just glad man and I give all the praise to God that nobody died.”

Eleven units were destroyed, one resident suffered minor injuries but there were no fatalities. Fire Chief Randy Smith says the fire department has not determined what started the fire; it is under investigation.

“They went to what we call a defensive attack fighting from the outside,” Smith said. “The biggest issue we had was water supply. It took a 16 hundred feet hose to reach the nearest hydrant.”

The Red Cross is assisting residents who were impacted by the massive fire. Maddox says it’s going to be difficult for the fire victims to move forward with Christmas just a few days away.

“I can’t say how tough this is going to be but I know it’s going to be a bumpy road,” Maddox said. “It’s going to be a bumpy road to get everything back and trying to get it back the way it was.”

The apartment manager tells CBS 42 all the residents who lost their apartments have been placed in hotels or are staying with family members.