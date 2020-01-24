11 arrested in Gadsden after illegal gambling machines found in back room of store

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gadsden Police Department has arrested 11 people after they discovered multiple illegal gambling machines in a back room of a store Jan. 17.

According to GPD, officers were conducting a compliance check of the “White Store” at 1000 Tuscaloosa Avenue when they saw 10 gambling machines, a surveillance system and the 11 individuals in a secluded room.

All 11 subjects were charged with a misdemeanor for simple gambling.

The owner of the store has been cited for possessing illegal gambling machines in the past. He was arrested for promoting gambling and possession of gambling devices.

No other information has been released at this time. GPD is still investigating the incident.

