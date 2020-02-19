103 marijuana plants confiscated in Winston County drug bust

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Winston County Sheriff’s Office confiscated over 100 marijuana plants in a drug bust Tuesday night.

According to WCSO, investigators were following up on a theft of property case in the Arley area when they made the discovery and arrested one person who was in possession of the leafy greens.

Authorities also took in a “plethora” of drug paraphernalia.

