103 marijuana plants confiscated in Winston County drug bust

(Winston County Sheriff’s Office)

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Winston County Sheriff’s Office confiscated over 100 marijuana plants in a drug bust Tuesday night.

According to WCSO, investigators were following up on a theft of property case in the Arley area when they made the discovery and arrested one person who was in possession of the leafy greens.

Authorities also took in a “plethora” of drug paraphernalia.

