WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Winston County Sheriff’s Office confiscated over 100 marijuana plants in a drug bust Tuesday night.
According to WCSO, investigators were following up on a theft of property case in the Arley area when they made the discovery and arrested one person who was in possession of the leafy greens.
Authorities also took in a “plethora” of drug paraphernalia.
LATEST POSTS
- Zimmerman sues Warren, Buttigieg; claims they defamed him and seeking $265M
- 103 marijuana plants confiscated in Winston County drug bust
- Maryland Walmart employee becomes unlikely viral sensation
- Mobile police confirm officer in viral arrest video taken off the street
- First lady Melania Trump honored by Christian college