$1,000 reward offered for information on missing Tuskegee man

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the location of a missing Tuskegee man.

Marquez Duncan Jr., 22, was last seen by his friends on Feb. 23 at his residence in Tuskegee. His family says it is not like him to not have communication with anyone for this length of time.

Duncan is described as being 6-feet tall and weighing 155 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867 or the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200.