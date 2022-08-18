TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information about a Talladega shooting that killed a local woman last month.

On July 28, Talladega Police Department officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Brignoli Street on a call of shots fired. When they arrived, they located a 30-year-old Black male suffering from a single gunshot wound to the hand.

They were then directed to a silver Nissan Altima. They discovered a female on the front passenger side suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Kelis Cook, 19, of Talladega. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects at this time. Investigators are asking anyone that may have information on this case to contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4163, or the Investigations Division at 256-362-4508.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can leave a tip through CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867).