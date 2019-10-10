$1,000 reward for help finding man missing in Etowah County since September

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is offering $1,000 to anyone who can help them track down a missing man.
Johnny Lee Rhodes was last seen leaving his residence Sept. 8.
Rhodes was last seen wearing a Nike ball cap, green shirt, shorts and black tennis shoes.
If you have any information regarding Rhodes whereabouts, contact ECSO at (265) 546-2825.
LATEST POSTS
- Manhattan to allow women to go topless, with restrictions
- White House reaches ceasefire agreement with Turkey while lawmakers on Capitol Hill weigh sanctions bill
- Outrage over federal agencies’ biofuel mandates
- Manufacturing jobs on the rise in Alabama
- Lawmakers in Washington mourn loss of Rep. Elijah Cummings