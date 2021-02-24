1,000 receive COVID-19 vaccinations at Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Through the work of Cahaba Medical Care, over 1,000 people will be receiving COVID-19 vaccinations at Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Wednesday.

“They’ve done an amazing job of providing this opportunity for providing citizens of Birmingham who need access to get the vaccination,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a statement posted on Twitter Wednesday.

John Waits, CEO of Cahaba Medical, said the pandemic has been difficult and that they were trying to do their part to share vaccines with the community.

“One of our greatest ethics is being a part of the community and we feel like access is an important part of being a good neighbor,” Waits said.

Greater Shiloh Rev. Michael Wesley said he and the church were excited for the opportunity and encouraged the community to take advantage of getting vaccinated.

“We want to demonstrated that it is real and it is available and people can be helped,” Wesley said. “I’ve done too many funerals.”

Visit http://jeffcoema.org to learn how you can get vaccinated.