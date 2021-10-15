100-year-old veteran’s dream of taking lap at Talladega Superspeedway comes true

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega Superspeedway is on a lot of sports fans’ bucket list, but not many get to experience it the way George Mills did.

A daredevil by nature, Mills has experienced a lot of things no one else has. A WWII veteran, Mills spent months as a prisoner of war after being captured during the Battle of the Bulge. He was later awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his service during the war.

On Thursday, the 100-year-old Decatur native was able to add another achievement to that list.

“I’ve always liked fast cars,” Mills said.

On Thursday, Mills was able to go for a ride around Talladega Superspeedway. After hopping in the passenger side of the car, he was off, reaching over 120 miles per hour. He even took a pit stop before going off again and finally ending in victory lane.

“That’s the greatest ride I’ve ever had, especially when you hit those turns,” Mills said. “At one place, he almost stopped and let us slip off.”

For Mills, it was the thrill of a lifetime.

“It’s a great experience,” he said. “I never thought I’d have the opportunity to sit in a car like that and driver around a track like that. It’s just out of this world.”