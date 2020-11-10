100-year-old veteran celebrates the 245th birthday of the Marine Corps in style

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In honor of the Marine Corps’ 245th birthday, veteran Carl Cooper was the guest of honor at a party in Birmingham Tuesday afternoon.
Cooper, 100, is the oldest veteran in the state of Alabama and showed off his style by dressing in his Marine Corps uniform for the big day.
Join us in thanking Col. Cooper and all members of the Marines!
