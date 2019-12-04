10 years later: Remembering Fallen Pelham Police Officer Philip Davis

Pelham, Ala., (WIAT) — Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, marks 10 years since Pelham Police Officer Philip Mahan Davis was shot and killed during a traffic stop Interstate 65. Every year since his death, family, friends and law enforcement officers have gathered to honor and remember his legacy and sacrifice.
