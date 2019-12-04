10 years later: Remembering Fallen Pelham Police Officer Philip Davis

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pelham, Ala., (WIAT) — Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, marks 10 years since Pelham Police Officer Philip Mahan Davis was shot and killed during a traffic stop Interstate 65. Every year since his death, family, friends and law enforcement officers have gathered to honor and remember his legacy and sacrifice.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events