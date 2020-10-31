10-year-old shot in leg after apparent argument, no suspects in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that led to a 10-year-old child being struck Saturday afternoon.

According to the city of Birmingham, officers arrived on the scene in the 1600 block of Montclair Road around 3:30 p.m. They observed the child suffering from the gunshot wound and treated them at the scene.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, the shooting stemmed from verbal argument between two other individuals. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

No other information has been released.

