10-year-old known for helping the homeless surprised with SEC Championship tickets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 10-year-old boy in Birmingham who has spent the last four years helping the homeless was sent a special gift this holiday season.

Academy Sports and Outdoors gifted Ethan Hill six tickets to the SEC Championship that takes place December 19 featuring the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Florida Gators.

