TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tarrant Police Department is investigating after a 10-year-old child was shot Monday night.

At around 8:09 p.m., TPD officers responded to a residence in the 1400 block of Wharton Avenue on a report of a child shot. The ten-year-old was transported to Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

A preliminary investigation suggests the shooting was accidental. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call TPD at (205) 849-2811 and speak with Detective Rouse.