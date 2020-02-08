10-year-old child shot in Friday night shooting in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a 10 year old Friday night.

On Friday February 7, 2020, at 10 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 10-year-old child being shot.

Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of 67th Street in Fairfield. Deputies spoke with the child’s parents and observed a gunshot wound that grazed the child’s shoulder. The parents told deputies that the child went outside and came back in injured minutes later.

The child was transported to the hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury. Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating this incident.