BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A dog has been rescued and its owner is in jail after he allegedly abused the dog outside a McDonald’s on Center Point Parkway in Birmingham, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to Sgt. Joni Money, deputies received an anonymous tip Monday about a 10-week-old Beagle being dragged by its collar by a man and repeatedly kicked. When deputies arrived on the scene, the owner had fled, leaving the dog with significant damage to its paws and nails.

“The pads on his feet were gone,” Money said, adding it was clear the dog had likely been abused before the incident. “The nails were gone.”

During their investigation, deputies reviewed surveillance footage taken outside the restaurant, where they identified the owner as Brock Woods. On Thursday, Woods was found and arrested.

Woods, 32, is charged with cruelty to animals, attempting to elude, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $30,000 bond.

The JCSO worked with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society on the case. The shelter ended up taking in the puppy, who is now recovering in its pet hospital.

Stephanie Salvago, director of marketing for the GBHS, said that in addition to the damage to its paws and nails, the dog was also anemic and had fleas. She said that in the days since coming to the GBHS, the dog is already playful and “being a puppy.”

“He’s a great dog and he’s bounced back as far as trusting people,” Salvago said.

Salvago said the dog has been named Luke, after the Gospel of Luke in the Bible and “The Parable of the Good Samaritan,” a story about a person helping someone in need when no one else would.

“It was because of the good Samaritan who called that we were able to save this dog’s life,” she said.

Salvago said Luke should be recovered and ready for adoption within a few weeks.