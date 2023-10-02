BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are looking for a place to get spooked this Halloween season, Alabama has a plethora of haunted attractions. Listed below are 10 of nearly 50 in the state.
Atroxx
- Address: 8404 Parkway Dr. Leeds, Alabama 35094
- Tickets: General Admission/Walk-Up Pricing starting at $25, Online Timed Ticketing starts at $28
- Hours of Operation:
- Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. to midnight
- Attraction: 50,000 square feet, over 1/4 mile of hallways
City of Chaos
- Address: 6755 Curry Station Road Eastaboga, Alabama 36260
- Tickets: Starting at $15
- Hours of Operation:
- Every Friday and Saturday in October, 7 p.m. to midnight
- October 30 and 31: 7 p.m. to midnight
- Kids Night: Oct. 19, 6 to 9 p.m.
- Attractions: 4
- New this year: Carnival games and carnival rides
The Haunted Chicken House
- Address: 7522 Hwy 431 Heflin, Alabama 36264
- Tickets: Starting at $25
- Hours of Operation:
- Every Friday and Saturday in October, 7 p.m. to midnight
- Attractions: 3
Hellbilly Hollow
- Address: 425 Co Rd 467, Vincent, Alabama, 35178
- Tickets: General Admission: $26, Hell Weekend: $28, Kid Friendly Day: $5
- Hours of Operation:
- September 15 & 16, Hell Weekend, 18+ ONLY: 7:30 pm – 12:00 am
PLEASE NOTE: ID REQUIRED
- Saturdays, September 30 – October 28: 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm
- Fridays in October: 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
- October 13 & 14: Rolling Blackout nights
Experience terror in 30 second slices, as the lights flicker all night, repeatedly leaving you in total darkness for 30 second intervals!
- October 22: 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm (Kid Friendly!)
- October 29: 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm (ROTN!)
Like Rolling Blackout, but with more blood, guts & gore!
- September 15 & 16, Hell Weekend, 18+ ONLY: 7:30 pm – 12:00 am
- Attraction: Haunted house, a corn maze and a tractor ride
Insanitarium
- Address: 8433 Gadsden Highway, Trussville, Alabama, 35173
- Tickets: General Admission: $20, RIP Ticket: $45 (Skip the line with little to no wait. Limited RIP Tickets available each night)
- Hours of Operation: Every Fri-Sun from 9/29/23 – 10/29/23
- Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. to midnight
- Sunday 7 to 10 p.m.
- Monday, October 10, and Tuesday, October 31, 7 to 10 p.m.
- Attraction: the 2023 fall season brings a new location, creatures and walkthrough attraction.
Mountain Creek Trail of Fear
- Address: 1802 County Road 32 Verbena, Alabama 36091
- Tickets: Starting at $15
- Hours of Operation: Every Friday and Saturday in October, 7:30 to 11 p.m.
- Attraction: Haunted trail and hay ride.
Nightmare at 3008
- Address: 1731 Decatur Highway, Fultondale, Alabama 35068
- Tickets: General Admission: $25, Kids Day (Oct. 22): $5, Sensory Awareness Day (Oct. 8): $5
- Nightmare at 3008 donates a portion of their profits to Children’s of Alabama Childhood Cancer Research
- Attraction: Calendar of Events
Spook Trail and Spooktrail Haunted Maze
- Address: 17327 Highway 269 35130 Quinton, Alabama (Pumpkin Center)
- Tickets: $15, or $10 with a canned food item
- Hours of Operation: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October, 7:30 p.m. to midnight
- Monday, October 30, and Tuesday, October 31, 7:30 to 10 p.m.
- Attraction: Outdoor haunted attraction with over ¼ mile maze.
Territorium
- Address: 25 W Choccolocco Street Oxford, AL 36203
- Tickets: Starting at $15
- Hours of Operation: Every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October; October 30th and 31st
- Weeknights: 7 to 10 p.m.
- Weekends: 7 to 11 p.m.
- Attraction: Haunted house, gyro ride, Bullet ride, haunted castle ride, terror tour stagecoach ride and ferris wheel ride.
Warehouse 31
- Address: 3150 Lee Street, Pelham, Alabama, 35124
- Tickets: Combo Tickets start at $29.95, Peak Night Combo Tickets start at $34.95, Lights Out Lantern Night starts at $29.95, VIP ($69.95, limited number per night)
- Hours of Operation: Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October
- Friday and Saturday: 7 p.m. to midnight
- Sunday: 7 to 10 p.m.
- Thursday, October 19 and 26: 7 to 10 p.m.
- Monday, October 30, and Tuesday, October 31, 7 to 10 p.m.