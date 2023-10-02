BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are looking for a place to get spooked this Halloween season, Alabama has a plethora of haunted attractions. Listed below are 10 of nearly 50 in the state.

Address: 8404 Parkway Dr. Leeds, Alabama 35094

Tickets: General Admission/Walk-Up Pricing starting at $25, Online Timed Ticketing starts at $28

Hours of Operation: Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. to midnight

Attraction: 50,000 square feet, over 1/4 mile of hallways

Address: 6755 Curry Station Road Eastaboga, Alabama 36260

Tickets: Starting at $15

Hours of Operation: Every Friday and Saturday in October, 7 p.m. to midnight October 30 and 31: 7 p.m. to midnight Kids Night: Oct. 19, 6 to 9 p.m.

Attractions: 4

New this year: Carnival games and carnival rides

Address: 7522 Hwy 431 Heflin, Alabama 36264

Tickets: Starting at $25

Hours of Operation: Every Friday and Saturday in October, 7 p.m. to midnight

Attractions: 3

Address: 425 Co Rd 467, Vincent, Alabama, 35178

Tickets: General Admission: $26, Hell Weekend: $28, Kid Friendly Day: $5

Hours of Operation: September 15 & 16, Hell Weekend, 18+ ONLY: 7:30 pm – 12:00 am

PLEASE NOTE: ID REQUIRED Saturdays, September 30 – October 28: 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm Fridays in October: 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm October 13 & 14: Rolling Blackout nights

Experience terror in 30 second slices, as the lights flicker all night, repeatedly leaving you in total darkness for 30 second intervals! October 22: 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm (Kid Friendly!) October 29: 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm (ROTN!)

Like Rolling Blackout, but with more blood, guts & gore!

Attraction: Haunted house, a corn maze and a tractor ride

Address: 8433 Gadsden Highway, Trussville, Alabama, 35173

Tickets: General Admission: $20, RIP Ticket: $45 (Skip the line with little to no wait. Limited RIP Tickets available each night)

Hours of Operation: Every Fri-Sun from 9/29/23 – 10/29/23 Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. to midnight Sunday 7 to 10 p.m. Monday, October 10, and Tuesday, October 31, 7 to 10 p.m.

Attraction: the 2023 fall season brings a new location, creatures and walkthrough attraction.

Address: 1802 County Road 32 Verbena, Alabama 36091

Tickets: Starting at $15

Hours of Operation: Every Friday and Saturday in October, 7:30 to 11 p.m.

Attraction: Haunted trail and hay ride.

Address: 1731 Decatur Highway, Fultondale, Alabama 35068

Tickets: General Admission: $25, Kids Day (Oct. 22): $5, Sensory Awareness Day (Oct. 8): $5 Nightmare at 3008 donates a portion of their profits to Children’s of Alabama Childhood Cancer Research

Attraction: Calendar of Events

Address: 17327 Highway 269 35130 Quinton, Alabama (Pumpkin Center)

Tickets: $15, or $10 with a canned food item

Hours of Operation: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October, 7:30 p.m. to midnight Monday, October 30, and Tuesday, October 31, 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Attraction: Outdoor haunted attraction with over ¼ mile maze.

Address: 25 W Choccolocco Street Oxford, AL 36203

Tickets: Starting at $15

Hours of Operation: Every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October; October 30th and 31st Weeknights: 7 to 10 p.m. Weekends: 7 to 11 p.m.

Attraction: Haunted house, gyro ride, Bullet ride, haunted castle ride, terror tour stagecoach ride and ferris wheel ride.