BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are looking for a place to get spooked this Halloween season, Alabama has a plethora of haunted attractions. Listed below are 10 of nearly 50 in the state.

Atroxx

  • Address: 8404 Parkway Dr. Leeds, Alabama 35094
  • Tickets: General Admission/Walk-Up Pricing starting at $25, Online Timed Ticketing starts at $28
  • Hours of Operation:
    • Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. to midnight
  • Attraction: 50,000 square feet, over 1/4 mile of hallways

City of Chaos

  • Address: 6755 Curry Station Road Eastaboga, Alabama 36260
  • Tickets: Starting at $15 
  • Hours of Operation:
    • Every Friday and Saturday in October, 7 p.m. to midnight
    • October 30 and 31: 7 p.m. to midnight 
    • Kids Night: Oct. 19, 6 to 9 p.m.
  • Attractions: 4
  • New this year: Carnival games and carnival rides

The Haunted Chicken House

  • Address: 7522 Hwy 431 Heflin, Alabama 36264
  • Tickets: Starting at $25
  • Hours of Operation:
    • Every Friday and Saturday in October, 7 p.m. to midnight
  • Attractions: 3

Hellbilly Hollow

  • Address: 425 Co Rd 467, Vincent, Alabama, 35178
  • Tickets: General Admission: $26, Hell Weekend: $28, Kid Friendly Day: $5
  • Hours of Operation:
    • September 15 & 16, Hell Weekend, 18+ ONLY: 7:30 pm – 12:00 am
      PLEASE NOTE: ID REQUIRED
    • Saturdays, September 30 – October 28: 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm
    • Fridays in October: 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
    • October 13 & 14: Rolling Blackout nights
      Experience terror in 30 second slices, as the lights flicker all night, repeatedly leaving you in total darkness for 30 second intervals!
    • October 22: 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm (Kid Friendly!)
    • October 29: 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm (ROTN!)
      Like Rolling Blackout, but with more blood, guts & gore!
  • Attraction: Haunted house, a corn maze and a tractor ride

Insanitarium

  • Address: 8433 Gadsden Highway, Trussville, Alabama, 35173
  • Tickets: General Admission: $20, RIP Ticket: $45 (Skip the line with little to no wait. Limited RIP Tickets available each night)
  • Hours of Operation: Every Fri-Sun from 9/29/23 – 10/29/23
    • Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. to midnight
    • Sunday 7 to 10 p.m.
    • Monday, October 10, and Tuesday, October 31, 7 to 10 p.m.
  • Attraction: the 2023 fall season brings a new location, creatures and walkthrough attraction.

Mountain Creek Trail of Fear

  • Address: 1802 County Road 32 Verbena, Alabama 36091
  • Tickets: Starting at $15
  • Hours of Operation: Every Friday and Saturday in October, 7:30 to 11 p.m.
  • Attraction: Haunted trail and hay ride.

Nightmare at 3008

  • Address: 1731 Decatur Highway, Fultondale, Alabama 35068
  • Tickets: General Admission: $25, Kids Day (Oct. 22): $5, Sensory Awareness Day (Oct. 8): $5
    • Nightmare at 3008 donates a portion of their profits to Children’s of Alabama Childhood Cancer Research
  • Attraction: Calendar of Events

Spook Trail and Spooktrail Haunted Maze

  • Address: 17327 Highway 269 35130 Quinton, Alabama (Pumpkin Center)
  • Tickets: $15, or $10 with a canned food item
  • Hours of Operation: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October, 7:30 p.m. to midnight
    • Monday, October 30, and Tuesday, October 31, 7:30 to 10 p.m.
  • Attraction: Outdoor haunted attraction with over ¼ mile maze.

Territorium

  • Address: 25 W Choccolocco Street Oxford, AL 36203
  • Tickets: Starting at $15
  • Hours of Operation: Every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October; October 30th and 31st
    • Weeknights: 7 to 10 p.m.
    • Weekends: 7 to 11 p.m.
  • Attraction: Haunted house, gyro ride, Bullet ride, haunted castle ride, terror tour stagecoach ride and ferris wheel ride.

Warehouse 31

  • Address: 3150 Lee Street, Pelham, Alabama, 35124
  • Tickets: Combo Tickets start at $29.95, Peak Night Combo Tickets start at $34.95, Lights Out Lantern Night starts at $29.95, VIP ($69.95, limited number per night)
  • Hours of Operation: Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October
    • Friday and Saturday: 7 p.m. to midnight
    • Sunday: 7 to 10 p.m.
    • Thursday, October 19 and 26: 7 to 10 p.m.
    • Monday, October 30, and Tuesday, October 31, 7 to 10 p.m.

Closed: Sloss Fright Furnace