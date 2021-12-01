10 units damaged in Birmingham apartment fire, no injuries reported

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple units were damaged after a early morning fire at a Birmingham apartment complex.

According to the Battalion Fire Department, crews responded to an apartment fire on the 3900 block of Clairmont Ave just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, crews discovered most of the fire coming from one side of the two story apartment complex. Crews were able to contain the fire coming from the attic and upper floors of the building.

Two apartment units were completely destroyed and 10 others were damaged. No injuries were reported.

No further information has been made available at this time.

