1-year-old killed in Fairfield multi-vehicle wreck

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday evening, deputies responded to a multi-vehicle accident that killed a 1-year-old child.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Valley Road at Commerce Avenue in Fairfield on a wreck involving three vehicles.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a Dodge Ram pick-up struck two other vehicles from behind at a high rate of speed. A 1-year-old child, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles that had been struck, was trapped in the automobile.

Once rescue personnel removed the child from the vehicle, she was transported to Children’s Hospital, where she later died from her injuries she sustained in the accident.

Two others involved in the crash were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Their injuries are thought to be non-life threatening, the sheriff’s office reports.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s START team will continue investigating this incident.