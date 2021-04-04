1-year-old baby among those killed in Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Three people were killed in a two-car wreck in Tuscaloosa County Saturday morning.

The wreck happened at approximately 7 a.m. Saturday when a Toyota Corolla driven by Tiara Monae Walker, 25, of Tuscaloosa collided head-on with a Kia Forte driven by Annie Keyero Cooks, 26, of Quitman, Miss. Walker, Cooks and Cooks’ 1-year-old passenger were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on I-59 near the 56 mile marker, approximately four miles north of Knoxville, Alabama. Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.