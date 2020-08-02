1 woman dies in shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

Officers say around 9 p.m. Saturday night police received a call about someone attempting to kick in the door of a home on Kawanda lane.

Officers say they received another call that shots were fired at the same location. When police arrived, they found a woman shot.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. Sergeant mauldin spoke with CBS 42 about the investigation. He tells us he believes the shooter and the victim knew each other. “We do have a suspect in custody for questioning in relation to this incident. We do believe that this incident is domestic in nature.” said Mauldin.

Sergeant Mauldin encourages anyone with information to come forward. You can call crime stoppers at 205-254-7777.

LATEST POSTS