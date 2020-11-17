1 suffers possible life-threatening injuries in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person suffering from possible life-threatening injuries Tuesday night.
According to BPD Sgt. Rod Mauldin, the shooting occurred in the 4800 block of Avenue V. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
BPD says there are no suspects in custody at this time.
No further information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
LATEST POSTS
- Dramatic body cam video shows Arkansas officer run into burning home
- Suspect arrested after live streaming chase in Jefferson County, causing vehicle accident
- President Trump fires head of DHS election security agency
- Sen. Lindsey Graham facing criticism for conversation about ballots with Georgia’s Secretary of State
- Walmart extending closing time to 11 p.m. at most stores