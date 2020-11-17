1 suffers possible life-threatening injuries in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person suffering from possible life-threatening injuries Tuesday night.

According to BPD Sgt. Rod Mauldin, the shooting occurred in the 4800 block of Avenue V. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

BPD says there are no suspects in custody at this time.

No further information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

